'Tirchi Topiwale' case: No mediation between Trimurti Films, 'Dhurandhar' makers

The Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday that mediation between the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Trimurti Films over the alleged unauthorized use of the song Tirchi Topiwale has failed. The song, originally from Rajiv Rai's 1989 film Tridev, was allegedly used without permission in Dhurandhar 2. Consequently, Trimurti Films filed a lawsuit against Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Legal proceedings Case to proceed to trial Initially, the Delhi High Court had directed both parties to resolve the issue through mediation. However, as reported by Bar and Bench, the court was informed on Wednesday that mediation had failed. The case will now proceed to trial with a hearing scheduled for Friday (May 8).

Statement Rai says: 'This is a theft' In an interview with DNA, Rai said that his fight is not just about the song being used in the soundtrack but also about the entire narrative. He said, "This is a theft. This becomes a case of theft." "When you use the song in another film after altering it, it is double theft. This is a theft in my eyes."

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