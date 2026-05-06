Did 'Dhurandhar 2' become the first Hindi pan-Indian hit?

Bollywood 's latest offering, Dhurandhar 2 , has taken the Indian box office by storm. The film is set to conclude its theatrical run with a staggering ₹1,140 crore collection in India alone. Of this, ₹250 crore has been generated from the southern states. This marks a significant achievement for Hindi cinema, which has struggled to replicate such success in these regions. Looks like we have our first Bollywood pan-Indian hit on our hands.

Record-breaking performance Record-breaking earnings in southern states The film, a sequel to Aditya Dhar's 2025 hit Dhurandhar, has surpassed expectations with its pan-India success. Despite only ₹70 crore of the total coming from dubbed versions, the film's performance of the original Hindi version has been phenomenal across the country. In Karnataka, it raked in over ₹125 crore net, surpassing records set by only four Kannada films ever. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it earned ₹80 crore net, half of which came from the dubbed version.

Unprecedented success Outshining regional heavyweights The film's success is particularly noteworthy as it has even surpassed Prabhas's The Raja Saab in the Andhra states. This is a remarkable feat for a Hindi film, considering the dominance of regional cinema in these markets. While many South films since the Baahubali phenomenon have worked well in the north, the same has not been true. As Hindustan Times pointed out, only Animal and Jawan have come close to the havoc created by Pushpa and KGF franchises.

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Strategy Unprecedented success in original Hindi version Unlike many pan-India hits from the south, which rely on dubbed versions for nationwide success, Dhurandhar 2 has thrived in its original Hindi version. This is because Hindi is widely spoken in most urban centers across India. The film's success can be attributed to its appeal in these metros and tier 2 cities where it was screened in its original language.

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