Why did Trimurti Films file lawsuit against 'Dhurandhar 2' producers?

Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against Aditya Dhar 's B62 Studios, alleging unauthorized use of the song Rang De Lal in Dhurandhar: The Revenge . The dispute centers around the rights to the track, originally from Tridev (1989). Rang De Lal was co-composed by Anand-Milind, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and vocals by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee.

Lawsuit details Claims of unauthorized use and copyright infringement Sources told Bar and Bench that Trimurti Films has asserted ownership or control over the rights to both the musical work and sound recording of Rang De Lal. The production house alleges that the track, or a version similar to it, was used in Dhurandhar: The Revenge without obtaining necessary permissions. The suit argues that such use constitutes copyright infringement, including the unauthorized reproduction and public communication of the work.

Legal action Seeking damages and related reliefs Trimurti Films is seeking an injunction to halt further use of the song, along with damages and other related reliefs. The production house has also raised concerns over the commercial exploitation of the track through theatrical screenings, streaming platforms, and promotional material associated with Dhurandhar 2. The sequel was released on March 19 and has been in the news for its impressive box office collection as well as various legal matters surrounding it.

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