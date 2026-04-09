'Dhurandhar 2' collects less than ₹10cr for the first time

Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing a decline at the box office after a stellar two-week run. The film, which has already crossed the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India, reportedly earned around ₹7.9 crore on Day 21 (Wednesday). This is its lowest daily collection so far, having previously maintained earnings of at least ₹10 crore.

Box office performance Comparing 'Dhurandhar 2' with its predecessor Dhurandhar 2 raked in an impressive ₹674.17 crore during its first week at the box office, but saw a decline to ₹263.65 crore in its second week. Now in its third week, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark with a total collection of around ₹103.45 crore. Coming to Wednesday's India haul, it is significantly lower than the Day 21 collections of its predecessor Dhurandhar, which earned a net of ₹25 crore on Day 21.

Record-breaking success Highest-grossing film in India Despite the recent dip in collections, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed a total net collection of ₹1,041.27 crore in India alone. This makes it the highest-earning film in the country and the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone. The film's worldwide gross stands at ₹1,653.67 crore with an India gross total estimated at ₹1,246.67 crore and overseas collection around ₹407 crore.

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Global impact International success and global rankings Dhurandhar 2 is also making waves internationally, grossing over ₹400 crore in overseas markets. This makes it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time outside India (excluding China). The film has entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026, a rare feat for an Indian film competing with global blockbusters. It is currently the 10th highest-grossing film worldwide ($177 million haul), trailing behind Hollywood's animated sports comedy GOAT ($185 million).

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