LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Dhurandhar 2' collects less than ₹10cr for the first time
'Dhurandhar 2' collects less than ₹10cr for the first time
'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection

'Dhurandhar 2' collects less than ₹10cr for the first time

By Shreya Mukherjee
Apr 09, 2026
10:31 am
What's the story

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing a decline at the box office after a stellar two-week run. The film, which has already crossed the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India, reportedly earned around ₹7.9 crore on Day 21 (Wednesday). This is its lowest daily collection so far, having previously maintained earnings of at least ₹10 crore.

Box office performance

Comparing 'Dhurandhar 2' with its predecessor

Dhurandhar 2 raked in an impressive ₹674.17 crore during its first week at the box office, but saw a decline to ₹263.65 crore in its second week. Now in its third week, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark with a total collection of around ₹103.45 crore. Coming to Wednesday's India haul, it is significantly lower than the Day 21 collections of its predecessor Dhurandhar, which earned a net of ₹25 crore on Day 21.

Record-breaking success

Highest-grossing film in India

Despite the recent dip in collections, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed a total net collection of ₹1,041.27 crore in India alone. This makes it the highest-earning film in the country and the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone. The film's worldwide gross stands at ₹1,653.67 crore with an India gross total estimated at ₹1,246.67 crore and overseas collection around ₹407 crore.

Advertisement

Global impact

International success and global rankings

Dhurandhar 2 is also making waves internationally, grossing over ₹400 crore in overseas markets. This makes it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time outside India (excluding China). The film has entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026, a rare feat for an Indian film competing with global blockbusters. It is currently the 10th highest-grossing film worldwide ($177 million haul), trailing behind Hollywood's animated sports comedy GOAT ($185 million).

Advertisement

Upcoming clash

Competition on the horizon for 'Dhurandhar 2'

Since its release on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has been enjoying a solo run at the box office. Other films that were supposed to be released alongside it pushed their dates. However, the film will face competition from Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla on April 16. Still, it has another week to run solo and further cement its dominance.

Advertisement