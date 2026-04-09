'Dhurandhar 2' collects less than ₹10cr for the first time
What's the story
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing a decline at the box office after a stellar two-week run. The film, which has already crossed the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India, reportedly earned around ₹7.9 crore on Day 21 (Wednesday). This is its lowest daily collection so far, having previously maintained earnings of at least ₹10 crore.
Box office performance
Comparing 'Dhurandhar 2' with its predecessor
Dhurandhar 2 raked in an impressive ₹674.17 crore during its first week at the box office, but saw a decline to ₹263.65 crore in its second week. Now in its third week, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark with a total collection of around ₹103.45 crore. Coming to Wednesday's India haul, it is significantly lower than the Day 21 collections of its predecessor Dhurandhar, which earned a net of ₹25 crore on Day 21.
Record-breaking success
Highest-grossing film in India
Despite the recent dip in collections, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed a total net collection of ₹1,041.27 crore in India alone. This makes it the highest-earning film in the country and the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone. The film's worldwide gross stands at ₹1,653.67 crore with an India gross total estimated at ₹1,246.67 crore and overseas collection around ₹407 crore.
Global impact
International success and global rankings
Dhurandhar 2 is also making waves internationally, grossing over ₹400 crore in overseas markets. This makes it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time outside India (excluding China). The film has entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026, a rare feat for an Indian film competing with global blockbusters. It is currently the 10th highest-grossing film worldwide ($177 million haul), trailing behind Hollywood's animated sports comedy GOAT ($185 million).
Upcoming clash
Competition on the horizon for 'Dhurandhar 2'
Since its release on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has been enjoying a solo run at the box office. Other films that were supposed to be released alongside it pushed their dates. However, the film will face competition from Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla on April 16. Still, it has another week to run solo and further cement its dominance.