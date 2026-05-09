'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' crosses ₹1,700cr worldwide as team expresses gratitude
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on fire at the box office, pulling in over ₹1,700 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, the film has become a massive hit both in India and abroad.
Arjun Rampal summed it up best: "I'm still pinching myself; you know what I mean? I think for the whole team it has been phenomenal. Way, way, way beyond anybody's wildest dreams or imagination. It just throws you into a sense of gratitude," and the team is feeling grateful for all the love from fans.
Rampal says cast 'in shock' excited
The cast and crew are still processing how huge this moment is: Rampal described everyone as "Everybody's in shock. There's so much dopamine going on." but excited.
Even with all the buzz, they're focused on staying grounded and just enjoying the ride as their film sets new records for Indian cinema.