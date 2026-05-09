'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' crosses ₹1,700cr worldwide as team expresses gratitude Entertainment May 09, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on fire at the box office, pulling in over ₹1,700 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, the film has become a massive hit both in India and abroad.

Arjun Rampal summed it up best: "I'm still pinching myself; you know what I mean? I think for the whole team it has been phenomenal. Way, way, way beyond anybody's wildest dreams or imagination. It just throws you into a sense of gratitude," and the team is feeling grateful for all the love from fans.