'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Dhar amused by Khan Met Gala comparison
Entertainment
Ashwin Dhar, who plays Arshad Pappu in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has gone viral after fans started comparing his look from the film to Shah Rukh Khan's 2025 Met Gala style.
Dhar said it was a pleasant surprise by the memes and found them hilarious, adding that the comparison felt very nice.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' explores gang rivalry
The film, which dropped on March 19, is a sequel diving into gang rivalries between Pappu and Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna).
Interestingly, even though their characters are central rivals, Dhar and Khanna didn't share any scenes together, though Dhar describes Khanna as quiet but genuinely kind.
The cast also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.