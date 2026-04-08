'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Dhar amused by Khan Met Gala comparison Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Ashwin Dhar, who plays Arshad Pappu in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has gone viral after fans started comparing his look from the film to Shah Rukh Khan's 2025 Met Gala style.

Dhar said it was a pleasant surprise by the memes and found them hilarious, adding that the comparison felt very nice.