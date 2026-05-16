'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' international Netflix cut darker and more graphic
Dhurandhar: The Revenge just dropped its international Netflix version, and fans are buzzing about the changes.
This cut is noticeably more raw and unfiltered than what hit Indian theaters: think longer, more graphic action scenes (the hammer moment and that wild football bit with a severed head definitely stand out).
People online are calling out how much darker this version feels, especially compared to the CBFC-edited theatrical release.
There are also tweaks like new background music, some text changes, and some viewers claimed a missing post-credit scene featuring Omar.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' crosses ₹3,000 cr
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed ₹3,000 crore worldwide.
It's not only a sequel but one of the year's biggest commercial successes in the Hindi film industry.