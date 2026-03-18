'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' memes take over internet; late-night shows, runtime Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh (co-starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun), is making waves online even before its release on 18 March 2026, mostly thanks to a flood of memes.

With a four-hour runtime and late-night shows, the film has become meme gold on X and Instagram as fans joke about packing snacks for the long haul or needing sick leave just to recover.

It's trending so much that BookMyShow called it its most searched term earlier this month.