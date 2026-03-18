'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' memes take over internet; late-night shows, runtime
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh (co-starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun), is making waves online even before its release on 18 March 2026, mostly thanks to a flood of memes.
With a four-hour runtime and late-night shows, the film has become meme gold on X and Instagram as fans joke about packing snacks for the long haul or needing sick leave just to recover.
It's trending so much that BookMyShow called it its most searched term earlier this month.
Even world leaders are getting in on the action
It's not just playful jokes; some memes are calling out the movie's political undertones, comparing its water crisis scenes to real-world issues in Pakistan.
Others are having fun with Ranveer Singh's half-sleeve Pathani suit.
Even Finland's president got in on the action, joking with Canada's prime minister that referencing Dhurandhar boosted his Instagram popularity in India.