'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' release date, ticket booking, cast, plot Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

The sequel to the hit Dhurandhar is coming to theaters on March 19, 2026, with special paid previews on March 18.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, this action-packed thriller will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.