'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' release date, ticket booking, cast, plot
Entertainment
The sequel to the hit Dhurandhar is coming to theaters on March 19, 2026, with special paid previews on March 18.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, this action-packed thriller will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
OTT platform and streaming timeline
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a theatrical release and its digital streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar.
Plot of the film and star cast
Ranveer Singh stars as an undercover Indian intelligence agent out for revenge. He goes deep into Karachi's criminal world in this spy action thriller.
The cast also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and more.