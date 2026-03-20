'Dhurandhar 2': Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam versions certified; runtime revealed

The Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge have received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Hindustan Times. The dubbed versions were initially scheduled to premiere on Wednesday evening and then release alongside the Hindi version on Thursday. However, due to delays in content delivery, these versions faced cancellations. Now, they are finally ready for release.

Certification details Dubbed versions are slightly longer than the Hindi version The Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu versions were certified on Thursday with a runtime of 231.38 minutes (3 hours 51 minutes), slightly longer than the Hindi version, which runs for 229.6 minutes (3 hours 49 minutes). The Hindi version was certified A on Tuesday, March 17, with a remodification on Wednesday, March 18; the dubbed versions received the same certification.

Film synopsis Ticket bookings for 'Dhurandhar 2' dubbed versions have opened The CBFC website describes the film's plot as, "After the death of Rehman Dakait, Indian Agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi A.K.A Hamza Ali Mazari begins plotting his rise in the gangster-terror-political network of Pakistan in order to bring India's enemies to justice." Meanwhile, ticket bookings for Dhurandhar 2 have opened on BookMyShow and other portals in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala. However, they are yet to open in Karnataka for the dubbed versions.

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Release schedule Dhar took to social media to explain the delay The other language versions of Dhurandhar 2 are scheduled to release in cinemas from Saturday, March 21. On Wednesday, March 18 evening, after the cancellation of the paid premieres for the dubbed versions, Dhar took to social media to inform fans about the "unforeseen technical difficulties" causing these delays.

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