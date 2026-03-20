'Dhurandhar 2': Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam versions certified; runtime revealed
What's the story
The Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge have received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Hindustan Times. The dubbed versions were initially scheduled to premiere on Wednesday evening and then release alongside the Hindi version on Thursday. However, due to delays in content delivery, these versions faced cancellations. Now, they are finally ready for release.
Certification details
Dubbed versions are slightly longer than the Hindi version
The Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu versions were certified on Thursday with a runtime of 231.38 minutes (3 hours 51 minutes), slightly longer than the Hindi version, which runs for 229.6 minutes (3 hours 49 minutes). The Hindi version was certified A on Tuesday, March 17, with a remodification on Wednesday, March 18; the dubbed versions received the same certification.
Film synopsis
Ticket bookings for 'Dhurandhar 2' dubbed versions have opened
The CBFC website describes the film's plot as, "After the death of Rehman Dakait, Indian Agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi A.K.A Hamza Ali Mazari begins plotting his rise in the gangster-terror-political network of Pakistan in order to bring India's enemies to justice." Meanwhile, ticket bookings for Dhurandhar 2 have opened on BookMyShow and other portals in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala. However, they are yet to open in Karnataka for the dubbed versions.
Release schedule
Dhar took to social media to explain the delay
The other language versions of Dhurandhar 2 are scheduled to release in cinemas from Saturday, March 21. On Wednesday, March 18 evening, after the cancellation of the paid premieres for the dubbed versions, Dhar took to social media to inform fans about the "unforeseen technical difficulties" causing these delays.
Show adjustments
'Dhurandhar' collected over ₹1,300 crore globally
Despite Dhar's assurance, fans were surprised to find that the South Indian-language versions of Dhurandhar 2 were not listed for Thursday, March 19, either. Most cinemas refunded tickets for the dubbed premieres and instead screened the Hindi version with subtitles for viewers who opted to continue with the show. The original, Dhurandhar, had a Hindi-only release and went on to earn more than ₹1,300 crore globally, per Sacnilk.