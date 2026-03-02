'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' trailer out tomorrow
Entertainment
Get ready—Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to drop its trailer tomorrow!
Ranveer Singh is back as agent Hamza Ali Mazari (aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi), with Aditya Dhar directing this sequel to the 2025 hit that raked in over ₹1,300 crore.
The movie hits theaters March 19.
Trailer to skip red carpets, go digital?
This time, the trailer is reportedly planning to skip red carpets and may premiere straight on digital platforms from March 3—a fresh move for Bollywood promos.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge runs nearly four hours, making it one of the longest Hindi films ever.
It'll release in five languages and go head-to-head with Yash's Toxic at the box office on opening day.