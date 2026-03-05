'Dhurandhar' trailer release date shifted due to lunar eclipse
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh fans, a quick heads-up—the trailer for his action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now dropping digitally on March 5 or 6 instead of March 3.
The makers decided to shift the date after realizing a lunar eclipse would make the original launch time inauspicious.
Trailer will be released online
Instead of a big event, the team is going for an online release, and there's buzz it could happen at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
Either way, you'll be able to catch all the action online soon.
Film's release date and box office clash
Mark your calendars: Dhurandhar hits theaters on March 19.
It'll be going head-to-head with Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.