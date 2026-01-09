'Dhurandhar' becomes first Bollywood film to cross ₹50cr in Week-5!
What's the story
Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's latest film, Dhurandhar, has set a new record by earning over ₹51.25 crore in its fifth week at the box office. The film's impressive performance has set a record for the highest fifth-week collections and marked the first time a Bollywood film crossed ₹50 crore in Week 5. Despite a gradual dip in numbers after Week 4, it maintained a steady performance with an overall occupancy rate of 10.81%.
Record-breaking earnings
'Dhurandhar' surpassed 'Chhaava' to set the new record
Dhurandhar's fifth-week earnings of ₹51.25 crore have shattered the previous record held by Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which earned an estimated ₹30 crore. Despite being its lowest-performing week at the box office, Dhurandhar's impressive run continues to make waves in the industry.
Box office dominance
'Dhurandhar' surpassed 'RRR' and is eyeing 'KGF 2'
With a net total collection of ₹790.25cr in India after 35 days, Dhurandhar has already surpassed the net collections of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film's gross total now stands at ₹948cr and is on its way to crossing the ₹1,000cr gross mark. It could potentially surpass the lifetime collections of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. In international markets, it has already crossed the ₹285cr mark, taking its overall worldwide box office collections to an estimated ₹1,233cr.
Film's success
'Dhurandhar' continues to dominate Hindi cinema
The film has achieved a total 35-day net collection of ₹790.25cr at the box office, according to Sacnilk. Friday's collections will only add to this total, further solidifying Dhurandhar's status as the highest-earning film in Hindi cinema. Despite other films like Pushpa 2: The Rule boasting higher overall numbers, Dhurandhar has achieved this milestone with just a Hindi release.