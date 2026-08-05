Dialogue writer Muntashir admits 'Adipurush' failure, hopes for Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues for Adipurush, admitted the movie didn't land with fans and said he hopes Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana does better.

He gave a shout-out to Yash (playing Ravana in Ramayana), calling him "a very good actor," and was honest about what went wrong: "There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet expectations. Everyone associated with the film put in a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt."