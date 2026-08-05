Dialogue writer Muntashir admits 'Adipurush' failure, hopes for Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues for Adipurush, admitted the movie didn't land with fans and said he hopes Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana does better.
He gave a shout-out to Yash (playing Ravana in Ramayana), calling him "a very good actor," and was honest about what went wrong: "There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet expectations. Everyone associated with the film put in a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt."
'Ramayana' trailer announces Diwali releases
The Ramayana trailer just dropped and it's packed with big names: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
The film is split into two parts: Part one arrives on Diwali 2026 and Part two follows on Diwali 2027.
Bonus: The soundtrack is by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman!