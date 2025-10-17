Diane Keaton (1946-2025): 'Annie Hall' actor's career in headlines Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Diane Keaton, the legendary actor behind classics like The Godfather trilogy and Annie Hall, died on October 11 at age 79 due to pneumonia.

Her family shared their gratitude for all the support from fans and encouraged people to remember her by donating to local food banks or animal shelters—two causes she really cared about.