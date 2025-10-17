Next Article
Diane Keaton (1946-2025): 'Annie Hall' actor's career in headlines
Entertainment
Diane Keaton, the legendary actor behind classics like The Godfather trilogy and Annie Hall, died on October 11 at age 79 due to pneumonia.
Her family shared their gratitude for all the support from fans and encouraged people to remember her by donating to local food banks or animal shelters—two causes she really cared about.
Oscar win and nominations
Keaton's career was packed with highlights, including an Oscar for Annie Hall (1977) and nominations for films like Reds and Something's Gotta Give.
Friends and co-stars are remembering her not just for her acting, but also her passion for architecture and animal welfare.