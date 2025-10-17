Next Article
'Wild Tamil Nadu' documentary premieres in Chennai
Entertainment
"Wild Tamil Nadu," a new documentary from Emmy-nominated director Kalyan Varma, just premiered at PVR Sathyam Cinemas.
The film takes you on a visual tour of Tamil Nadu's rainforests, coral reefs, and deserts, spotlighting elephants, leopards, flamingos, and more.
Produced by Nature InFocus and Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
"Wild Tamil Nadu" is produced by Nature InFocus and Sundram Fasteners Ltd. as part of their CSR efforts, with support from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.
Music by 3-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej
Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej created the music.
Actor Arvind Swamy narrates, with the film hoping to spark some conservation pride and awareness among viewers.