Did Aditya Dhar intentionally copy 'The Dark Knight''s goof-up?
A scene from the new Hindi film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is getting attention online because fans spotted a cameraman's reflection in a mirror, just like a famous goof from The Dark Knight.
Now, people are wondering if director Aditya Dhar did this on purpose as a nod to Christopher Nolan.
Was it an homage to Nolan?
Many fans have jumped in to defend Dhar, insisting the moment was meant as an homage.
As one put it, it's not a mistake, it's homage to The Dark Knight and Christopher Nolan.
Another pointed out that even Nolan left the same slip-up in his film.
For now, the filmmakers haven't responded to the buzz.
Meanwhile, box office collection of 'Dhurandhar'
While everyone debates that scene, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is crushing records since its March 19 release: ₹43 crore just from previews and ₹102.55 crore net on Day 1.
By Day 4, global earnings hit ₹750 crore, beating both Baahubali 2 and RRR's previous records.