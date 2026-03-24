Did Badshah marry Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi? Pictures go viral
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, renowned rapper Badshah has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi model and actor Isha Rikhi. The news was suggested by several pictures and videos shared on Instagram by Rikhi's mother, Poonam. In these images, the couple can be seen participating in various wedding rituals while donning traditional attire. However, neither Badshah nor Rikhi has released an official statement regarding their marriage yet.
Wedding details
Badshah donned a brown 'kurta,' 'safa'
In the shared images, Badshah can be seen in a brown kurta with a golden safa, while Rikhi is dressed in a traditional red salwar kameez. The couple exchanged garlands and performed rituals as per the instructions of their priest. Other pictures show them smiling for the camera together. The caption on Poonam's post read, "God bless you."
Relationship history
Couple has been dating for around 4 years
The couple has been dating for over four years now. They reportedly met at a party through mutual friends and fell in love. Rikhi is a Punjabi actor who debuted in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, co-starring Sippy Gill and Om Puri. She made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018 alongside Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.
Family background
Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih
Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. The couple separated in 2020 but continue to co-parent their child. In 2024, Badshah spoke about the issues that led to his separation from Masih, stating that their married life was "not healthy" for their daughter. He emphasized that they tried everything but realized it was best for their child if they parted ways.