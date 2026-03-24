Did Badshah marry Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi? Pictures go viral

In a surprising turn of events, renowned rapper Badshah has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi model and actor Isha Rikhi. The news was suggested by several pictures and videos shared on Instagram by Rikhi's mother, Poonam. In these images, the couple can be seen participating in various wedding rituals while donning traditional attire. However, neither Badshah nor Rikhi has released an official statement regarding their marriage yet.

Wedding details Badshah donned a brown 'kurta,' 'safa' In the shared images, Badshah can be seen in a brown kurta with a golden safa, while Rikhi is dressed in a traditional red salwar kameez. The couple exchanged garlands and performed rituals as per the instructions of their priest. Other pictures show them smiling for the camera together. The caption on Poonam's post read, "God bless you."

Relationship history Couple has been dating for around 4 years The couple has been dating for over four years now. They reportedly met at a party through mutual friends and fell in love. Rikhi is a Punjabi actor who debuted in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, co-starring Sippy Gill and Om Puri. She made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018 alongside Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.

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