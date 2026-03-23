Did BTS's free comeback concert flop?  

The much-anticipated comeback concert of K-pop sensation BTS at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul last weekend witnessed a disappointing turnout. Despite the free event marking the band's first performance together since their 2022 hiatus for mandatory military service, only an estimated 1,04,000 fans attended- far short of the expected 2,60,000. Moreover, a nearly 15.5% drop in shares of their agency HYBE was noticed on Monday.

Livestream effect Concert livestreamed on Netflix The concert, which kicked off BTS's 82-date world tour, was also livestreamed on Netflix to over 190 countries. This could have affected the in-person attendance as fans opted to watch from home. HYBE's stock had been rising in anticipation of the comeback tour and new album Arirang but took a hit with the lower-than-expected turnout at the mega concert, reported the BBC.

Album success 'Arirang' album sells 3.98 million copies on day of release Despite the concert turnout, BTS's new album Arirang has been a commercial success. Big Hit Music, the label under HYBE, announced that the album sold 3.98 million copies on its first day of release. The concert featured performances of songs from this album along with popular tracks like Butter and Dynamite.

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Security measures Stringent security measures in place for concert The concert was heavily policed, with around 15,000 police officers and security personnel deployed. Barricades were set up along the roads and nearby venues were closed to control the crowd. These stringent measures may have contributed to the lower attendance numbers as authorities aimed to prevent a repeat of past incidents like the Itaewon tragedy.

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