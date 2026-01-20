If Farah returns to direction, it'll only be with SRK
What's the story
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has confirmed her plans to return to directing movies. In her latest YouTube vlog, she revealed that she intends to start her next project by the end of this year. The verbal announcement was made during a visit to actor Nakuul Mehta's home in Mumbai, where she revealed that once her kids go to college, she'd focus on her filmmaking plans.
Film details
'If I do, I will do it with Shah Rukh'
"There is a whole petition on the internet called 'Wapas Aao Farah Khan'...So, I think it's time." Khan also revealed that her return to direction would only be possible if she collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan. She said, "If I do (direct my film), I will do it with Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I'll wait and do YouTube." The two have a long-standing association, having worked together on films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.
Career highlights
Khan's last directorial was 2014's 'Happy New Year'
Khan last directed the 2014 film Happy New Year, which starred Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani. The film was a commercial success at the box office. Since then, she has worked on her choreography career and her YouTube channel. Her regular vlogs capture recipes and visiting the houses of famous members of the entertainment industry.