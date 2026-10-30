Did Kangana really perform Karwa Chauth puja for PM Modi?

Ranaut, who is a BJP MP, has been vocal about her support for the BJP and Modi in the past, and was elected as a Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

She has often used her platform to express her views on various political issues.

However, she did not perform any puja for Modi on Karwa Chauth.

Notably, in this Hindu festival, married women observe a fast for the longevity of their husbands.