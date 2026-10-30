Did Kangana really perform Karwa Chauth puja for PM Modi?
What's the story
A video of actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut performing puja for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media. The clip, which surfaced on Thursday evening, shows her performing special prayers and rituals for the PM's long life, good health, and well-being on the occasion of Karwa Chauth (which was on October 29). However, this claim is misleading.
Clarification
Truth behind the clip
The video in question is actually from June this year, when the actor visited the Shree Chamunda Mata Temple and Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, for the promotion of her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.
There, she also prayed for Modi as the PM completed 4,400 days in office, thereby creating a record as India's longest-serving Prime Minister in terms of consecutive tenure.
Background
Ranaut is a BJP MP
Ranaut, who is a BJP MP, has been vocal about her support for the BJP and Modi in the past, and was elected as a Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.
She has often used her platform to express her views on various political issues.
However, she did not perform any puja for Modi on Karwa Chauth.
Notably, in this Hindu festival, married women observe a fast for the longevity of their husbands.