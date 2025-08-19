Did you know Farhan Akhtar once wanted to cast Salman

Meanwhile, on upcoming projects of Akhtar and Khan

Instead, Akhtar is directing 120 Bahadur—a film about the heroic Battle of Rezang La—hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar and will next appear in Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 India-China clash.

Akhtar is also directing Don's new chapter with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon (after Kiara Advani stepped away).