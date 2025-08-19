Next Article
Did you know Farhan Akhtar once wanted to cast Salman
Farhan Akhtar, who's about to release his war drama 120 Bahadur, once tried to cast Salman Khan in a movie about the 1962 India-China war.
They even met to discuss it, but busy schedules meant the project never happened.
Meanwhile, on upcoming projects of Akhtar and Khan
Instead, Akhtar is directing 120 Bahadur—a film about the heroic Battle of Rezang La—hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar and will next appear in Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 India-China clash.
Akhtar is also directing Don's new chapter with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon (after Kiara Advani stepped away).