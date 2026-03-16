Did you know Saif Ali Khan hesitated to do this film Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

At a recent film festival, director Sriram Raghavan shared that Saif Ali Khan hesitated to take on Ek Hasina Thi back in 2004.

Raghavan said Saif was a little unsure because he had just done Dil Chahta Hai... But somehow, we got along... So, he trusted me.

The film also starred Urmila Matondkar and was produced by Ram Gopal Varma.