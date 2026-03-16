Did you know Saif Ali Khan hesitated to do this film
At a recent film festival, director Sriram Raghavan shared that Saif Ali Khan hesitated to take on Ek Hasina Thi back in 2004.
Raghavan said Saif was a little unsure because he had just done Dil Chahta Hai... But somehow, we got along... So, he trusted me.
The film also starred Urmila Matondkar and was produced by Ram Gopal Varma.
This is what happens in the film
Ek Hasina Thi is a dark thriller where Sarika (Matondkar) gets framed for crimes by her boyfriend Karan (Saif).
After being sent to prison, she toughens up, escapes, and turns the tables, framing him for murder and theft.
The story also features Seema Biswas as the determined cop chasing them.
Raghavan on Varma's advice
After seeing the finished film, producer Ram Gopal Varma told Raghavan not to repeat himself and to focus on enjoying the process of making films.