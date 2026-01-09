Trump says Diddy requested pardon, but he won't grant it 

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the disgraced music mogul, has reportedly requested a pardon from US President Donald Trump for his prison sentence. However, Trump has made it clear that he does not intend to grant this request anytime soon. The revelation came during his two-hour-long interview with The New York Times reporters , where Trump was asked if he would pardon high-profile inmates.

Confirmation details Combs's pardon request came through a letter Trump confirmed the news to the New York Times, stating that Combs "asked me for a pardon." The president added that this request was made "through a letter." However, when asked for more details about the request, Trump teased, "Oh, would you like to see that letter?" but did not produce it.

Legal proceedings Combs's conviction and potential release Combs was convicted on two prostitution-related charges in July 2025 and is currently scheduled to be released in May 2028. This isn't the first time the possibility of Trump granting a pardon to Combs has been discussed publicly. In May 2025, during a press briefing, Trump was asked if he would consider granting Combs a pardon, but did not give a definitive answer.

Relationship history Trump and Combs's past relationship Trump and Combs have a long history, having been photographed together at various events since the late 1990s. However, their relationship reportedly soured when Trump ran for president in 2016. Trump alleged that Combs made "nasty statements" about him during this time. Despite their past friendship, Trump admitted that it would be "more difficult" to grant a pardon now due to their strained relationship.