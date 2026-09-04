Diddy's prison release date changes yet again
What's the story
It's a new day and a new change in Sean "Diddy" Combs's prison release date. The former music mogul is reportedly set to be released from New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix on February 5, 2028. The change comes after several adjustments since his sentencing to a 50-month federal prison term in October 2025 for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Despite the allegations against him, Combs has consistently denied any sexual misconduct.
Release adjustments
Release date changes due to various reasons
Combs's release date was initially set for May 8, 2028, but was pushed back to June due to reports of him brewing and drinking alcohol in prison.
The date was later moved up to April 25, then to February 23, and finally to January 24 last month.
A reported prison fight in August caused a major delay, pushing his release back to February 20.
But the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons's inmate records now suggest February 5 as the date.
Legal troubles
Combs continues to appeal his conviction
Combs has been trying to appeal his conviction since a jury found him guilty of transporting several women, including two former girlfriends, for paid sexual encounters.
Ahead of his initial sentencing last year, he wrote a letter to the judge stating he got sober "for the first time in 25 years," attended therapy, and started a mentorship program for fellow inmates.
However, he still faces over 70 civil lawsuits across the country.