Diddy's prison release date changes yet again

Combs's release date was initially set for May 8, 2028, but was pushed back to June due to reports of him brewing and drinking alcohol in prison.

The date was later moved up to April 25, then to February 23, and finally to January 24 last month.

A reported prison fight in August caused a major delay, pushing his release back to February 20.

But the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons's inmate records now suggest February 5 as the date.