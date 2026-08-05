Diddy's prison release date changed again
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs's prison release date has been changed yet again. A few weeks ago, the Federal Bureau of Prisons apparently moved the music mogul's release date by one month from February 23, 2028, to January 24, 2028, per Page Six. However, its website now states the release date is February 20, 2028. The reason for this change isn't clear yet, as the Federal Bureau of Prisons hasn't listed any.
Release date changes
Release date has been moved multiple times
This isn't the first time Combs's release date has been changed. It was originally set for summer 2028, then moved to April 15, 2028, April 25, 2028, and June 4, 2028.
The 56-year-old record producer is currently serving a four-year sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey for prostitution-related charges.
His sentence also includes a $500K fine and mandatory participation in mental health and substance abuse programs.
Legal proceedings
Combs was sentenced to 4 years in November 2025
Combs was sentenced in November 2025, three months after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He faced a maximum sentence of 20 years.
The Grammy winner was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which could have resulted in life sentences.
At the time of sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian acknowledged Combs as "a self-made artist and businessman, who inspired and lifted up communities."
Prison altercation
Recently, he got into a fight with another inmate
Combs was recently involved in a physical altercation with another inmate, which led to his placement in solitary confinement.
The fight reportedly started when the other inmate insulted the rapper. However, prison staff quickly intervened and separated both men.
Despite the incident, an insider told TMZ that Combs "held his own" during the altercation.
Placement request
Requested to serve sentence at FCI Fort Dix
Combs reportedly requested to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix so he could be closer to his family.
His approximately 14 months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his arrest were counted as time served.
His attorney had written in an October 2025 court filing that they requested the court to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Combs be placed at Fort Dix "to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."