Diddy's prison release date changed again

This isn't the first time Combs's release date has been changed. It was originally set for summer 2028, then moved to April 15, 2028, April 25, 2028, and June 4, 2028.

The 56-year-old record producer is currently serving a four-year sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey for prostitution-related charges.

His sentence also includes a $500K fine and mandatory participation in mental health and substance abuse programs.