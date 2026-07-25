Why has Diddy been placed in solitary confinement?

Combs's release date has been changed several times during his sentence.

Initially set for May 8, 2028, it was pushed back in November 2025 after he reportedly broke several prison rules.

However, it was later moved up to February 23, 2028.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons had previously cited "good conduct time," approved program credits, and pre-sentencing credit as possible reasons for changing an inmate's release date.