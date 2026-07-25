Why has Diddy been placed in solitary confinement?
What's the story
Sean Diddy Combs has been placed in solitary confinement after a physical altercation with another inmate at New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix, reported NBC News and TMZ. The incident took place earlier this week. The disgraced music mogul, currently serving time for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, reportedly got into a heated dispute with a fellow prisoner. Ultimately, staff members separated them.
Release date changes
Release date changed multiple times during his sentence
Combs's release date has been changed several times during his sentence.
Initially set for May 8, 2028, it was pushed back in November 2025 after he reportedly broke several prison rules.
However, it was later moved up to February 23, 2028.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons had previously cited "good conduct time," approved program credits, and pre-sentencing credit as possible reasons for changing an inmate's release date.
Ongoing appeal
Meanwhile, Combs's legal team is still working to appeal conviction
Despite the recent incident, Combs's legal team is still working to appeal his conviction.
Combs was found guilty of charges related to the transportation of two former girlfriends and sex workers for prostitution purposes.
His attorney has argued that his infamous tapes are examples of amateur pornography, not sex crimes.
Legal issues
The rapper was arrested in September 2024
Combs's legal troubles started in March 2024 when his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided.
He was arrested six months later in New York City on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The Grammy winner was acquitted of the more serious charges in July 2025 but continues to appeal the decision.