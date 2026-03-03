Diddy's prison release date moved up by 2 months

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to be released from prison earlier than expected, with his new release date being April 25, 2028. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed this change to Page Six from the previous date of June 4, 2028. This adjustment comes after Combs was admitted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program last November, as he continues to fight his four-year sentence.

Rehabilitation progress Representative confirmed Combs's active participation in rehabilitation program A representative for Combs had earlier stated that the rapper has been an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) since his admission. "Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start," they said. "He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change."

Release date changes Combs's release date was previously extended last year This isn't the first time Combs's release date has been changed. Initially, his sentence was extended from May 8, 2028, to June 4, 2028, in November 2025, after he allegedly violated multiple prison rules. TMZ reported that Combs got in "trouble with prison officials" for consuming "homemade alcohol." He was also caught participating in a three-way phone call, which is prohibited.

Advertisement