Diddy to be released from prison earlier than expected
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the well-known music producer, is serving a four-year (48-month) sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.
His release date has been moved up to April 25, 2028 (from June).
Sources reported alleged rule violations — consuming "homemade alcohol" and participating in a three-way phone call — though his team denies these claims.
The new date was confirmed by federal officials.
Combs's legal battle continues
Combs's legal team is fighting the conviction, saying prosecutors didn't prove their case and that his rights were violated.
They've asked for him to stay out of prison while he appeals, but prosecutors opposed that request.
For context: Combs was convicted on two counts under the Mann Act in 2025 (related to transporting individuals for prostitution) but was cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.
He received a $500K fine along with his sentence.