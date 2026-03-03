Diddy to be released from prison earlier than expected

Combs's legal battle continues

Combs's legal team is fighting the conviction, saying prosecutors didn't prove their case and that his rights were violated.

They've asked for him to stay out of prison while he appeals, but prosecutors opposed that request.

For context: Combs was convicted on two counts under the Mann Act in 2025 (related to transporting individuals for prostitution) but was cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

He received a $500K fine along with his sentence.