DiDonato and Peterson welcome their 3rd child on TikTok
Entertainment
Emily DiDonato and her husband Kyle Peterson just welcomed their third baby, sharing the big news on TikTok with a behind-the-scenes look at the delivery and their first moments as a family of five.
Their new arrival joins older siblings Theadora (four) and Oliver (three), rounding out the crew.
DiDonato announced pregnancy with Instagram photoshoot
Emily announced her pregnancy through an Instagram maternity photoshoot, featuring a sweet shot of Theadora blowing a kiss to her baby bump.
She encouraged moms-to-be to capture these moments, saying, "You won't regret it."
Reflecting on motherhood, Emily described it as "the extremely unique and deep emotional connection that I get to build and create with both of my children." and spoke about the special bond she shares with her kids.