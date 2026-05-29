DiDonato and Peterson welcome their 3rd child on TikTok

DiDonato announced pregnancy with Instagram photoshoot

Emily announced her pregnancy through an Instagram maternity photoshoot, featuring a sweet shot of Theadora blowing a kiss to her baby bump.

She encouraged moms-to-be to capture these moments, saying, "You won't regret it."

Reflecting on motherhood, Emily described it as "the extremely unique and deep emotional connection that I get to build and create with both of my children." and spoke about the special bond she shares with her kids.