Diesel announces 'Fast and Furious' TV series for Peacock

Diesel exec producer, Daniels Coleman co-run

Diesel isn't going it alone; he'll executive produce with franchise veterans and top industry talent.

The show will be co-run by Mike Daniels (Sons of Anarchy) and Wolfe Coleman (Shades of Blue).

Although Diesel teased four possible shows, only this one is moving forward for now.

The Fast and Furious universe keeps growing, with the rumored final main movie, Fast Forever, set for release in March 2028.