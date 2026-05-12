Diesel announces 'Fast and Furious' TV series for Peacock
Entertainment
Vin Diesel just revealed that a Fast and Furious TV show is officially in the works!
Announced at NBCUniversal's Upfront event, the series will stream on Peacock and aims to dive deeper into stories about fan-favorite legacy characters, something fans have been asking for the last decade.
Diesel exec producer, Daniels Coleman co-run
Diesel isn't going it alone; he'll executive produce with franchise veterans and top industry talent.
The show will be co-run by Mike Daniels (Sons of Anarchy) and Wolfe Coleman (Shades of Blue).
Although Diesel teased four possible shows, only this one is moving forward for now.
The Fast and Furious universe keeps growing, with the rumored final main movie, Fast Forever, set for release in March 2028.