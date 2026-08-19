Diesel hopes 'Fast Forever' starts filming December 2026 after rewrites
Entertainment
Vin Diesel just revealed that Fast Forever, the final Fast and Furious movie, said he hopes to start filming in December 2026.
He shared this news at the franchise's 25th anniversary event in Los Angeles, explaining the long wait was due to four years of rewrites by several teams of writers.
'Fast Forever' script moved Diesel
Diesel called the script "worthy of a finale" and admitted it actually brought him to tears.
He mentioned tough plot points, like resolving Dom and his son's cliffhanger at an exploding dam, but said he's confident fans will get a satisfying ending.
Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast Forever is now set to hit theaters on March 17, 2028.