Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt struggling to co-parent daughter after split?

Comedian-actor Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt are reportedly facing difficulties in their co-parenting journey after their recent split. An insider told People that the couple, who welcomed daughter Scottie in December 2025, would "like to be friends and do things together, but it's difficult to think about getting to that place right now." The source added that behind the scenes, Davidson and Hewitt are "not getting along" following their daughter's birth.

Relationship struggles 'Things just happened so quickly between them...' The source continued, "They were already struggling a bit while Elsie was pregnant." "Things just happened so quickly between them, and they didn't know each other very well." Davidson, 32, and Hewitt, 30, are reportedly "trying to work through" how they'll "be able to co-parent" their infant daughter after ending their relationship. The source added, "She's not fighting Pete on seeing the baby, but it's not smooth sailing."

Co-parenting challenges Possibility of reconciliation hasn't been ruled out yet The insider described Davidson as a "softie" who does "want to be with the woman he has a child with." They added, "It's not totally out of the question," referring to the possibility of reconciliation. The couple is now focusing on co-parenting their daughter, Scottie, amid these challenges. Hewitt and Davidson first publicly displayed their romance during a vacation in Palm Beach in March 2025.

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