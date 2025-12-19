Next Article
'Digger' teaser: Tom Cruise brings back iconic dance moves
Entertainment
Warner Bros. has released a teaser for Digger, starring Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell.
In the clip, Cruise dances with a shovel on a pier, setting the tone for what's described as a "comedy of catastrophic proportions."
The teaser leans into quirky visuals and physical comedy.
More about the film
Digger marks Alejandro G. Inarritu's return to English-language movies since The Revenant.
The film was shot in the UK on 35mm VistaVision by Emmanuel Lubezki and co-written with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., and Nicolas Giacobone.
Expect an impressive cast—Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Huller, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy and more.
Digger hits US theaters in IMAX on October 2, 2026.