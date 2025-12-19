'Digger' teaser: Tom Cruise brings back iconic dance moves

More about the film

Digger marks Alejandro G. Inarritu's return to English-language movies since The Revenant.

The film was shot in the UK on 35mm VistaVision by Emmanuel Lubezki and co-written with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., and Nicolas Giacobone.

Expect an impressive cast—Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Huller, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy and more.

Digger hits US theaters in IMAX on October 2, 2026.