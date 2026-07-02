Kapil Sharma's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' to hit Netflix tomorrow
What's the story
Kapil Sharma's latest film, Daadi Ki Shaadi, is all set for its digital premiere on Netflix. The streaming giant announced the news on its official Instagram account, revealing that the movie will be available from July 3 (Friday). The film also stars Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in pivotal roles.
Box office performance
Box-office performance of the film
Despite its star-studded cast, Daadi Ki Shaadi struggled at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film only managed to rake in ₹7.69 crore during its theatrical run. The movie was declared a flop upon release, but it is now hoping for a second chance with its digital premiere on Netflix.
Film details
Cast and crew of 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'
Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies, Daadi Ki Shaadi is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. The film also stars Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, Yograj Singh, and child artist Vidhaan Sharma in key roles. Sharing the plot, Netflix wrote, "A grandmother's decision to remarry throws her granddaughter's wedding plans into chaos, forcing the family to confront deep rifts to set things right." It will reportedly stream only in Hindi.