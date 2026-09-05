'Dil Chahta Hai' 25th Mumbai reunion, Kapadia almost declined role
Entertainment
The Dil Chahta Hai cast and makers just reunited in Mumbai for the film's 25th anniversary. This 2001 classic is famous for its fresh take on friendship and growing up.
At the event, Dimple Kapadia shared that she almost turned down her role as Tara because playing a woman with an unconventional romance felt daunting at first.
Kapadia changed mind after reading script
Kapadia admitted, "I didn't have the guts to play the role," since Tara's relationship with Sid (Akshaye Khanna) was pretty bold for its time.
But after reading the script and seeing how layered Tara was, she changed her mind and took a chance.
Looking back now, she says, "But thank God, better sense prevailed. God is kind."