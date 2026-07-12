'Dil Deewana Ho Gaya' music and promo launch in Mumbai
Entertainment
The music and promo video for Dil Deewana Ho Gaya, a new romantic drama, just dropped at a Mumbai event.
The film hits theaters July 31, 2026, and marks TV star Kajal Chauhan's big Bollywood debut alongside fresh faces Bhanuj Sood and Shubhkaran Bhopal.
Director Soni evokes 1990s melodies
Set in Mumbai and Manali, the movie dives into a heartfelt love triangle with relationships at its core.
Director Rajeev Shamlal Soni brings back vibes from classic 1990s melodies, hoping they'll connect with today's audience.
Mushtaq Khan praised Soni for his work, while Chauhan called her transition to films both challenging and rewarding.