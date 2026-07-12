'Dil Deewana Ho Gaya' music and promo launch in Mumbai

Director Soni evokes 1990s melodies

Set in Mumbai and Manali, the movie dives into a heartfelt love triangle with relationships at its core.

Director Rajeev Shamlal Soni brings back vibes from classic 1990s melodies, hoping they'll connect with today's audience.

Mushtaq Khan praised Soni for his work, while Chauhan called her transition to films both challenging and rewarding.