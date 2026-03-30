It's official: Salman Khan-Dil Raju unite for new film

This collaboration is a significant milestone for Paidipally as it will mark his Bollywood debut. It also marks Khan's first collaboration with a Telugu director. The film is being planned on a grand scale with a huge budget and will be released in multiple languages next year.

Script details

Paidipally has reportedly penned intense script for Khan

Paidipally has reportedly written an intense script, designed to suit Khan's larger-than-life screen persona. The director is known for creating heartfelt character arcs in his films, such as Maharshi and Varisu. Meanwhile, Khan is currently working on Maatrubhumi (earlier titled Battle of Galwan). The war drama is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. It was earlier scheduled to release on April 17, but has been postponed.