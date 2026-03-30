It's official: Salman Khan-Dil Raju unite for new film
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has teamed up with National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally and renowned producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a new film. The project was officially announced on Monday, marking the first collaboration between these three industry stalwarts. The film will go on floors next month.
Twitter Post
Khan shared a photo with the director
Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi pic.twitter.com/RuK0KWq2HU— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 30, 2026
Production details
Film will be a pan-India release
This collaboration is a significant milestone for Paidipally as it will mark his Bollywood debut. It also marks Khan's first collaboration with a Telugu director. The film is being planned on a grand scale with a huge budget and will be released in multiple languages next year.
Script details
Paidipally has reportedly penned intense script for Khan
Paidipally has reportedly written an intense script, designed to suit Khan's larger-than-life screen persona. The director is known for creating heartfelt character arcs in his films, such as Maharshi and Varisu. Meanwhile, Khan is currently working on Maatrubhumi (earlier titled Battle of Galwan). The war drama is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. It was earlier scheduled to release on April 17, but has been postponed.