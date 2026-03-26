Salman's action film with Dil Raju to start in April?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is expected to begin filming for his next action movie with producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally around April 14, reported Mid-Day. The preparations for the film are in full swing, with a massive set being constructed at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, Mumbai. The elaborate set design is inspired by the film's action-heavy narrative.
Set design
'Think of it almost like an industrial township'
A source close to the production told the portal, "This isn't a regular set, it's practically a mini-city." "The set has been designed to resemble a dense urban area, which will be shown as a high-conflict zone where a large-scale action sequence plays out. Think of it almost like an industrial township." The film has not been officially announced yet.
Time crunch
The production team is working on multiple departments
The production team is racing against time to have everything ready by mid-April. The source added, "Many elements are being pieced together simultaneously, set design, action choreography, and final casting. The goal is to hit the ground running." Meanwhile, Khan's next, Maatrubhumi, is yet to finalize its release window. It was earlier scheduled to premiere on April 17, but has been postponed. It was previously titled Battle of Galwan.