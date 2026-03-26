Salman's action film with Dil Raju to start in April?

A source close to the production told the portal, "This isn't a regular set, it's practically a mini-city." "The set has been designed to resemble a dense urban area, which will be shown as a high-conflict zone where a large-scale action sequence plays out. Think of it almost like an industrial township." The film has not been officially announced yet.

Time crunch

The production team is working on multiple departments

The production team is racing against time to have everything ready by mid-April. The source added, "Many elements are being pieced together simultaneously, set design, action choreography, and final casting. The goal is to hit the ground running." Meanwhile, Khan's next, Maatrubhumi, is yet to finalize its release window. It was earlier scheduled to premiere on April 17, but has been postponed. It was previously titled Battle of Galwan.