Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali's new film drops June 2026

What's the vibe?

The film is about "a boy and a girl, but also a country," hinting at something deeper than just romance.

After their Netflix hit Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024, this marks their second project together.

The cast features Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

Filming went on floors in August 2025, with Diljit sharing some fun behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram from the shoot in Punjab.