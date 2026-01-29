Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali's new film drops June 2026
Diljit Dosanjh teams up again with director Imtiaz Ali for an untitled movie hitting theaters on June 12, 2026.
Originally set for April, the release was pushed back a couple of months.
The makers describe it as a "contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection"—a big-hearted story that's both personal and set on a grand scale.
What's the vibe?
The film is about "a boy and a girl, but also a country," hinting at something deeper than just romance.
After their Netflix hit Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024, this marks their second project together.
The cast features Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.
Filming went on floors in August 2025, with Diljit sharing some fun behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram from the shoot in Punjab.
Who's making it happen?
Music fans can look forward to another collaboration between Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil—the trio behind Highway, Tamasha, and Chamkila.
The movie is produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary.