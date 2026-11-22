In a video posted on his social media, Dosanjh expressed his gratitude to his fans for helping him fulfill his dream of performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium," he said.

"We have performed at Wembley too, but performing at this place was something I'd always wished for."

Dosanjh revealed that he'd decided to perform at this stadium after seeing Coldplay do so last year.