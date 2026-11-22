Coldplay can sing 'drunk and high,' but I can't: Diljit
What's the story
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has called out the "double standards" regarding his songs that reference alcohol and substance use. Speaking at his concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, he questioned why international artists like Coldplay are allowed to perform similar songs without any objections. "When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high,' (referring to the famous song Hymn for the Weekend) nobody has a problem," he said.
Concert highlights
Dosanjh fulfilled his dream of performing at Narendra Modi Stadium
In a video posted on his social media, Dosanjh expressed his gratitude to his fans for helping him fulfill his dream of performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
"We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium," he said.
"We have performed at Wembley too, but performing at this place was something I'd always wished for."
Dosanjh revealed that he'd decided to perform at this stadium after seeing Coldplay do so last year.
Industry standards
'I wasn't born in Honolulu'
He then questioned why Indian artists are subjected to restrictions while international performers aren't.
"If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit."
"They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu."
"I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here."
Ongoing dispute
Controversy over song lyrics
Dosanjh's comments come amid objections raised by Dr. Pandit Rao Dharennavar, an associate professor of sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh.
He has demanded that the singer refrain from performing four songs, Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (Case), and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda, allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs, and gun culture.
Dharennavar has threatened to approach the Gujarat High Court with a contempt of court plea if Dosanjh performs these songs.