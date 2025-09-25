Diljit Dosanjh on Pakistani actor's casting in 'Sardaarji 3': Explained
Diljit Dosanjh has broken his silence about the criticism he faced for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in "Sardaarji 3."
At a Kuala Lumpur concert, he explained the movie was filmed back in February, before the April Pahalgam terror attack.
"After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists receive the strictest punishment," he shared.
Controversy over Pakistani artist in India post terror attack
The controversy erupted after "Sardaarji 3" released earlier this year with Aamir in a lead role.
The film wrapped up before the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which sadly claimed 26 lives and ramped up India-Pakistan tensions.
This led to calls for boycotting cricket matches between both countries and public backlash against Pakistani artists working in Indian media.
Diljit clarified his stance, said Punjabis's loyalty to India
Addressing accusations of being "anti-national," Diljit said he's always kept his feelings private but wanted people to know: "I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me."
He emphasized Punjabis' and Sikhs's loyalty to India.