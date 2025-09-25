Diljit Dosanjh on Pakistani actor's casting in 'Sardaarji 3': Explained Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh has broken his silence about the criticism he faced for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in "Sardaarji 3."

At a Kuala Lumpur concert, he explained the movie was filmed back in February, before the April Pahalgam terror attack.

"After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists receive the strictest punishment," he shared.