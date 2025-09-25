Paris Hilton embraces dog-mom avatar in 'Paris & Pups' series 

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has launched her first animated series, Paris & Pups . The show is based on her childhood nickname "Star" and features a young version of herself with her dogs. Speaking to CNN, Hilton said she was heavily involved in the show's production, from storylines to character names. She described it as a "love project," adding that watching it for the first time made her emotional.

Family affair Her kids are already fans of the show Hilton, who is now a married mother of two, said her kids are already fans of the show. "London and Phoenix are the first people who watch the show so every time I get a new episode, we all watch it together with the puppies," she shared. "And it is the cutest thing, seeing their reactions, how excited they get."

Childhood inspiration Hilton has been dreaming about this since childhood The socialite revealed that she has been dreaming about Paris & Pups since she was five years old. "I loved cartoons and it was always a dream of mine to have my own animated series based on my life with my puppies," she said. She grew up watching shows like My Little Pony, The Care Bears, Rainbow Brite, Jem, and The Smurfs.

Show's vision She also took a dig at 'CoComelon' Hilton also spoke about her desire to create a family-friendly show. She said she found recent animated shows like CoComelon annoying and wanted to create something that families could enjoy together. "I feel like CoComelon and those kind of cartoons are just kind of annoying and my kids don't even like watching them," she said.