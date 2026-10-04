Diljit Dosanjh announces 'Aura India Tour': Dates, venues, more
What's the story
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced an extensive tour across India with the Aura India Tour. The tour will cover seven cities over six weeks, starting from Delhi on November 1 and ending in Lucknow on December 5. Other cities include Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh. The details of the Chandigarh show will be announced later.
Schedule
Dates and venues of the tour
The Delhi show will take place at JLN Stadium, followed by C21 Estate in Indore on November 15.
Dosanjh will then head to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 and Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on November 27.
Other stops on the tour are NICE Grounds, Bengaluru (November 29) and 19th National Jamboree Ground, Lucknow (December 5).
Ticket details
Ticket sales and production details
Tickets for the Aura India Tour will be available on BookMyShow. A limited pre-sale for RuPay Credit Cardholders will begin on October 6 at 12:00pm.
The general sale will start on October 9 at 2:00pm.
The tour is being co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation.
This comes after Dosanjh's international run of the Aura tour, which has seen him perform at major venues worldwide, including Madison Square Garden and Wembley Stadium.
Artist's statement
Dosanjh's statement on the tour
Dosanjh, who has a massive fan following in India and abroad, expressed his excitement for the tour.
He said, "Apne desh vich perform karan di vibe hi hor hundi aa."
"Iss tour de naal ik vaar phir Delhi ton Indore tak apne desh de shehraan vich apne fans de naal milan da mauka mil reha hai, te main is safar layi bahut excited haan."
Performance highlights
Dosanjh's anticipated hits
During the Aura India Tour, Dosanjh is expected to perform some of his popular songs. These include G.O.A.T. Ikk Kudi, Lalkara, Lover, and 5 Taara, among others.
The singer-actor has previously made history as the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium.
He has also been acting actively, having recently starred in Main Vaapas Aaunga, Border 2, and Satluj.