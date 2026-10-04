Diljit Dosanjh announces 'Aura India Tour': Dates, venues, more

The Delhi show will take place at JLN Stadium, followed by C21 Estate in Indore on November 15.

Dosanjh will then head to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 and Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on November 27.

Other stops on the tour are NICE Grounds, Bengaluru (November 29) and 19th National Jamboree Ground, Lucknow (December 5).