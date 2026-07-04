Diljit's 'Punjab 95' now streaming on ZEE5 with new title
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh's much-delayed film, Satluj, previously titled Punjab 95, has finally been released on ZEE5. The streaming platform announced the news on Friday. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. It traces the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed mass disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Punjab during the militancy era.
Production hurdles
The film had a long, troubled journey
Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Satluj was initially set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. However, it was pulled from the lineup due to alleged political interference, as Canada has a large Sikh population. The film then faced a tough battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which demanded an astounding 127 cuts.
Director's statement
Trehan on the film's release
Trehan expressed his happiness over the film's streaming release, saying, "From the very beginning, our intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise." "After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labor of love and hard work. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity."
Actor's perspective
Dosanjh on why he took up project
Dosanjh also spoke about his decision to be a part of Satluj. He said, "Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji's martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film." "When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people."
Film's significance
Know more about Khalra
Satluj is based on the life and mysterious disappearance of Khalra, a human rights activist who fought against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youths by the Punjab Police during militancy. He had investigated the mass cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. In 1995, he mysteriously disappeared, and a decade later, four police officers were arrested for his alleged abduction and murder.