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Home / News / Entertainment News / Diljit's 'Punjab 95' now streaming on ZEE5 with new title
Diljit's 'Punjab 95' now streaming on ZEE5 with new title
'Satluj' is out on ZEE5

Diljit's 'Punjab 95' now streaming on ZEE5 with new title

By Isha Sharma
Jul 04, 2026
09:55 am
What's the story

Diljit Dosanjh's much-delayed film, Satluj, previously titled Punjab 95, has finally been released on ZEE5. The streaming platform announced the news on Friday. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. It traces the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed mass disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Punjab during the militancy era.

Production hurdles

The film had a long, troubled journey

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Satluj was initially set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. However, it was pulled from the lineup due to alleged political interference, as Canada has a large Sikh population. The film then faced a tough battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which demanded an astounding 127 cuts.

Director's statement

Trehan on the film's release

Trehan expressed his happiness over the film's streaming release, saying, "From the very beginning, our intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise." "After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labor of love and hard work. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity."

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Actor's perspective

Dosanjh on why he took up project

Dosanjh also spoke about his decision to be a part of Satluj. He said, "Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji's martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film." "When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people."

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Film's significance

Know more about Khalra

Satluj is based on the life and mysterious disappearance of Khalra, a human rights activist who fought against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youths by the Punjab Police during militancy. He had investigated the mass cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. In 1995, he mysteriously disappeared, and a decade later, four police officers were arrested for his alleged abduction and murder.

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