What Diljit Dosanjh said about CJP's Jantar Mantar protests

Life perspective

'So those who are protesting, congratulations...'

Further, Dosanjh quoted a popular phrase from the Guru Granth Sahib, "Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhiya jis naam aadhaara," which means "everyone in the world is dealing with sadness; only those who rely on God are happy." He added, "Look, everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right." "So those who are protesting, congratulations to them, and for whom the protest is happening, congratulations to them also, as I don't know anything."