What Diljit Dosanjh said about CJP's Jantar Mantar protests
What's the story
Punjabi superstar and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently distanced himself from the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. During an Instagram Live session on Wednesday evening, he was asked to comment on the protests. "Keep me away from all this... Bro, I'm an artist. I'm no politician," he said. "I don't know what you think I am."
Life perspective
'So those who are protesting, congratulations...'
Further, Dosanjh quoted a popular phrase from the Guru Granth Sahib, "Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhiya jis naam aadhaara," which means "everyone in the world is dealing with sadness; only those who rely on God are happy." He added, "Look, everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right." "So those who are protesting, congratulations to them, and for whom the protest is happening, congratulations to them also, as I don't know anything."
Protest details
What is the CJP protesting about?
The CJP, which started as a digital satirical outfit, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. They have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper-leak controversy. The outfit's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has said their agitation would not be limited to education-related issues but also include electoral matters such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Political history
Dosanjh has previously commented on political topics
Dosanjh has previously been vocal about the farmers' protest against the now-repealed farm bills in 2020. However, he ruled out a foray into politics in May after a civil society group publicly appealed for his entry into the political arena. "My job is to entertain people. I'm very happy in my field. Thank you so much," he had posted on X at that time.
Career update
His latest film and global concert tour
On the work front, Dosanjh was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's period drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan Partition. The film has been one of 2026's biggest Hindi hits, receiving rave reviews and steady box office growth due to positive word-of-mouth. After this success, he shifted his focus to his global Aura Tour 2026, performing across international venues and engaging with audiences worldwide through live concerts.