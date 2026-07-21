Diljit Dosanjh slams Delhi Police for treatment of CJP protesters

Dosanjh also reflected on the potential backlash he might face for his support.

He recalled being labeled an "anti-national" multiple times in the past and anticipates similar treatment now.

"I have already been labeled an anti-national many times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again," he wrote in Punjabi.

The actor added that after supporting the farmers' protest, he faced significant backlash and legal issues that he still cannot discuss.