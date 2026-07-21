Diljit Dosanjh slams Delhi Police for treatment of CJP protesters
What's the story
After initially distancing himself from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has now voiced support for students who were lathi-charged and tear-gassed by Delhi Police during a recent protest march to Parliament. He took to Instagram to express his discontent with the authorities' treatment of students. "What happened today was very wrong," he wrote in Punjabi. "Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands."
Backlash anticipation
'I have already been labeled an anti-national many times...'
Dosanjh also reflected on the potential backlash he might face for his support.
He recalled being labeled an "anti-national" multiple times in the past and anticipates similar treatment now.
"I have already been labeled an anti-national many times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again," he wrote in Punjabi.
The actor added that after supporting the farmers' protest, he faced significant backlash and legal issues that he still cannot discuss.
Initial distancing
Dosanjh previously distanced himself from CJP protest
Earlier this month, during an Instagram Live session, Dosanjh was asked if he would join the CJP's protest.
He distanced himself from the protest, saying, "Keep me away from all this... Bro, I'm an artist. I'm no politician."
Despite his initial distance from the protest, he has now voiced support for students and their demands.
Protest details
Protest details and 'Satluj'
On Monday, the CJP led a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament over alleged NEET paper leak irregularities.
The demonstration turned violent when Delhi Police reportedly used barricades, lathi-charge, and tear gas to stop the crowd.
Separately, Dosanjh's recent film Satluj was removed from ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release.
In the film, he played human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the militancy era.