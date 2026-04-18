'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Rahman, Dosanjh reunite for 'Kya Kamaal Hai'

The song, Kya Kamaal Hai, is a song of "hope," said Ali in a statement. The track features Dosanjh's soulful voice, Rahman's timeless compositions, and Irshad Kamil's heartfelt lyrics. Ali said, "All of us are going through a tumultuous time today. The world is burning...This reminds us of the time of partition of our country in 1947." "The first song is a dream collaboration...we bring it out with love at a time where all of us need hope and positivity."

Artist reflections

'In a film that speaks about separation and displacement...'

Dosanjh said of the track, "Kya Kamaal Hai is very close to my heart. There's a certain honesty...it makes you pause and just feel, without trying too hard." Rahman added, "In a film that speaks about separation and displacement, the idea was to create something that gently stays with you." Kamil said, "It's not a song; it is a world! A wonderful world where nothing ever goes wrong, neither within nor without." The film releases in theaters on June 12.