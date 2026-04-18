'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Rahman, Dosanjh reunite for 'Kya Kamaal Hai'
What's the story
Two years after their successful collaboration on Amar Singh Chamkila, music maestro AR Rahman, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali have reunited for a new project. The trio has come together for the upcoming movie Main Vaapas Aaunga. The first song from the movie, titled Kya Kamaal Hai, was unveiled on Saturday. The project is backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films.
Song details
'All of us are going through a tumultuous time...'
The song, Kya Kamaal Hai, is a song of "hope," said Ali in a statement. The track features Dosanjh's soulful voice, Rahman's timeless compositions, and Irshad Kamil's heartfelt lyrics. Ali said, "All of us are going through a tumultuous time today. The world is burning...This reminds us of the time of partition of our country in 1947." "The first song is a dream collaboration...we bring it out with love at a time where all of us need hope and positivity."
Twitter Post
Listen to the song here
Kya Kamaal Hai - Song out now: https://t.co/j5LcWOZmFV#MainVaapasAaunga Releasing in cinemas 12th June.— Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) April 18, 2026
Applause Entertainment presents, A Window Seat Films Production
🎬Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah
🎥 Directed by Imtiaz Ali
🎵 Music by…
Artist reflections
'In a film that speaks about separation and displacement...'
Dosanjh said of the track, "Kya Kamaal Hai is very close to my heart. There's a certain honesty...it makes you pause and just feel, without trying too hard." Rahman added, "In a film that speaks about separation and displacement, the idea was to create something that gently stays with you." Kamil said, "It's not a song; it is a world! A wonderful world where nothing ever goes wrong, neither within nor without." The film releases in theaters on June 12.