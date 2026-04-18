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'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Rahman, Dosanjh reunite for 'Kya Kamaal Hai'

'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Rahman, Dosanjh reunite for 'Kya Kamaal Hai'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 18, 2026
04:34 pm
What's the story

Two years after their successful collaboration on Amar Singh Chamkila, music maestro AR Rahman, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali have reunited for a new project. The trio has come together for the upcoming movie Main Vaapas Aaunga. The first song from the movie, titled Kya Kamaal Hai, was unveiled on Saturday. The project is backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films.

Song details

'All of us are going through a tumultuous time...'

The song, Kya Kamaal Hai, is a song of "hope," said Ali in a statement. The track features Dosanjh's soulful voice, Rahman's timeless compositions, and Irshad Kamil's heartfelt lyrics. Ali said, "All of us are going through a tumultuous time today. The world is burning...This reminds us of the time of partition of our country in 1947." "The first song is a dream collaboration...we bring it out with love at a time where all of us need hope and positivity."

Twitter Post

Listen to the song here

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Artist reflections

'In a film that speaks about separation and displacement...'

Dosanjh said of the track, "Kya Kamaal Hai is very close to my heart. There's a certain honesty...it makes you pause and just feel, without trying too hard." Rahman added, "In a film that speaks about separation and displacement, the idea was to create something that gently stays with you." Kamil said, "It's not a song; it is a world! A wonderful world where nothing ever goes wrong, neither within nor without." The film releases in theaters on June 12.

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