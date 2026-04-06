'Main Waapas Aaunga': How Imtiaz Ali made Partition story 'unique' 

Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has opened up about his upcoming film, Main Waapas Aaunga. The movie, which stars Diljit Dosanjh , Naseeruddin Shah , Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in lead roles, is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. Speaking to PTI, Ali revealed that he didn't want to make a Partition story if he "had nothing unique to say." He finally found that in "small, small stories" of people displaced or affected by the historical event.

Filmmaker's vision 'I did not want to report an incident' Ali told PTI, "I never wanted to make a film on the Partition if I had nothing unique to say. I did not want to report an incident." He emphasized that Main Waapas Aaunga is not just about 1947 but also reflects today's youth's perspective. "It is the story of a person but also of a nation," he added. The film will be released on June 12.

Ali's perspective What remains after a battle is won or lost? Ali further elaborated on his film's theme, saying, "When the battle is lost and won, what is it that remains?" He added that the Partition was the most significant event in the Indian subcontinent's history. However, he believes that 78 years later, what people intensely remember are "the tenderness of early youth and romance." Ali recalled meeting this old woman who had forgotten everyone and everything but her doll, which she had perhaps left back in Pakistan.

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Film details Dosanjh to sing Rahman's song in 'Main Waapas Aaunga' In Main Waapas Aaunga, actors Raina and Sharvari play young lovers, while Shah plays Dosanjh's grandfather, who reminisces about his past love. The film also features Dosanjh singing a song composed by AR Rahman, titled Kya Kamaal Hai. This was something that could not be achieved in Chamkila, a biopic on late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, as Dosanjh, playing the titular role, could only voice Chamkila in the film.

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