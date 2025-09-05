Diljit Dosanjh urges help for flood-hit Punjab, shares emotional video

Diljit highlights need for corporate help

Diljit gave a shoutout to local NGOs and young people working hard on the ground but said there's a real need for corporate help too.

"We want to tell all those who are suffering that we are with them. This problem will not end with distribution of food and water. Until their lives are restored, we are with them," he reassured those hit by the disaster, sharing that he's reaching out to his contacts for extra aid.

Even with all the damage, Diljit stays hopeful about Punjab's strength and recovery.